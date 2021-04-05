The Big Story: S'pore residents aged below 45 can make Covid-19 vaccination appointments from June

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Parliament on Monday (April 5), Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said that those aged below 45 will be invited to book their slots for Covid-19 vaccination from June, if all goes as planned.

He added that as at April 3, around 1.05 million individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine, of whom more than 468,000 individuals have received their second dose and completed the full vaccination regimen.

Meanwhile, it's the first day back to the office for more employees with Covid-19 rules at the workplaces being relaxed from Monday.

Although 75 per cent of staff can now return to the workplace, people whom The Straits Times spoke to said there was no noticeable further crowding in MRT train cars.

We speak to president of the Singapore Human Resources Institute (SHRI) Ms Low Peck Kem. She tells us how this new hybrid work model arrangement would shape productivity, work relationships, and office dynamics, among others, moving forward.

Also on the show, we get the latest updates from Taiwan correspondent Katherine Wei on the train crash on Friday that killed at least 50 people.

We also share other Parliament highlights and news in Singapore.