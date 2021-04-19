The Big Story: 8 community Covid-19 cases in 4 days in S'pore - a cause for concern?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There was one community case among 20 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore on Monday (April 19).

The remaining 19 cases were imported infections and had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated.

This is the fourth consecutive day that new cases have been reported in the community.

We speak to infectious diseases specialist Leong Hoe Nam from the Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena. Dr Leong explains if the recent rise in community cases is a cause for concern.

Also on the show, sports editor Lee Yulin and assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath weigh in on the announcement that 12 of Europe's top football clubs have launched a breakaway Super League. They also tell us if there are any merits to having this new football league.

We also share other news from Singapore and around the world.