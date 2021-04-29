The Big Story: S'pore reports 8 Covid-19 cases linked to possible Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster on April 29

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There were 35 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon (April 29), including 16 community cases and no new cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

Among them, eight are linked to the Filipino nurse who works at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and were detected from the Health Ministry's proactive testing of patients and staff in the affected ward.

Meanwhile, TTSH will not allow visitors into its wards until further notice, following the discovery of the possible Covid-19 cluster there.

Multimedia correspondent Yeo Sam Jo will provide live updates from the hospital.

Looking overseas, United States President Joe Biden hits 100 days in office on Thursday (April 29). The president is enjoying a positive, and importantly, also steady approval rating that is buoyed by his acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out. He and his allies have also passed a relief and stimulus package that puts an additional US$1,400 (S$1,860) in the bank account of each low- and middle-income American struggling to make ends meet.

US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh weighs in on this milestone, and explains whether Mr Biden has managed to follow through on his campaign promises.

And don't miss out this week's Life Picks.

Senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern recommends key pieces to look out for at the Dale Chihuly: Glass In Bloom exhibition. And food correspondent Eunice Quek shares her experience on a food tour by JalanJalan.me website that offers curated online guides for hidden food gems and small businesses in neighbourhoods.

Journalist Jan Lee explains why Korean drama 'Sell Your Haunted House' is a binge-worthy series.