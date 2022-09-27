The Big Story: S'pore population grows 3.4% to 5.64m, reversing 2 consecutive years of decline

The total population of Singapore grew by 3.4 per cent over the past year to reach 5.64 million in June, the Government's annual Population in Brief report revealed on Tuesday.

The growth reversed two consecutive years of population decline, but the figure remained slightly below the 5.7 million recorded in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The easing of pandemic safety measures and travel curbs made it easier for citizens and permanent residents (PRs) to come back from overseas, and also facilitated the hiring of work permit holders.

Associate Professor Walter Theseira from the Singapore University of Social Sciences joins the programme to discuss the report.