The Big Story: S'pore plans for life with Covid-19 as an endemic disease

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There are 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases as at Friday noon (June 25), comprising 15 in the community and five imported.

The 15 community cases include three unlinked cases. The remaining 12 are linked to existing cases.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force said on Thursday (June 24) that a road map is being drawn up for when Singapore will further reopen as vaccination rates go up.

This new normal will require living with Covid-19 as an endemic disease - where an infected person recovers at home because vaccination ensures that the symptoms will be mostly mild.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore discusses these developments.

Looking overseas - Malaysia's coordinating minister for immunisation said the country will not be able to fully inoculate 10 per cent of its population by the end of the month. This comes even as Covid-19 vaccination rates there are going up.

This would potentially delay its targeted easing of the ongoing lockdown, further affecting sectors that are already hard hit by restrictions.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh shares sentiments from the ground. He also explains how the lockdown has impacted businesses.

