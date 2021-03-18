The Big Story: S'pore next in line for potential Covid-19 travel bubble for Taiwan

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

A day after confirming the launch of a travel bubble with Palau, Taiwan's health minister said the next on the island's list for a travel bubble would likely be Singapore.

Last December, Singapore announced a unilateral lifting of restrictions for travellers entering the country from Taiwan, exempting them from the two-week mandatory quarantine and only requiring them to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival.

On Thursday (March 18), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said cargo drivers from Malaysia who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore will receive an immunisation certificate and be exempted from daily on-arrival tests 14 days after the second dose. This also applies to workers accompanying them.

Meanwhile, one of Singapore's most iconic and catchiest National Day songs, Count On Me, Singapore, has become embroiled in a copyright tussle.

Indian composer Joseph Mendoza has been accused of copying the 1986 song, but he claims he wrote his version, We Can Achieve, in 1983.

He also said that he found out about Count On Me, Singapore only a few days ago.

Also on the show, senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan explains why the authorities should send a stronger signal to errant builders and contractors involved in Singapore's transport infrastructure.

This comes after a forensic investigation found that a cut in the insulation layer of a power cable along a rail extension and a rusted component in a circuit breaker led to the massive three-line MRT breakdown last October, which affected about 123,000 commuters.

We also share other news in Singapore and around the world.