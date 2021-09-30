The Big Story: S'pore needs to let go of past Covid-19 success to move forward, says expert

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre reopened on Thursday (Sept 30) afternoon, following a three-day closure for deep cleaning and disinfection. As at Wednesday, the centre had 127 Covid-19 cases detected among people who worked at and visited the premises.

However, Professor Ooi Eng Eong, from the infectious diseases programme at Duke-NUS Medical School, believes shutting down premises with clusters is "not necessary", given that the majority of Singapore's population have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

He tells The Big Story that Singapore needs to let go of its past success with Covid-19 in order to move forward to living with an endemic disease.

In other news, all Singapore passengers 12 years old and above who are booking a Royal Caribbean cruise from October will need to be fully vaccinated. This requirement will apply only to new bookings made from Friday.

About 75 seniors with Covid-19 have been admitted to Singapore's first community treatment facility, since it started receiving patients on Sept 23. Three of the facility's five floors are in operation, and more will be opened if necessary.

Delayed by more than a year due to the pandemic, is the movie No Time To Die a fitting finale for Daniel Craig in his fifth and final appearance as James Bond? Journalist Jan Lee gives a quick review of the highly anticipated film in Life Weekend Picks.