The Big Story: S'pore MPs debate job security, foreign talent policy in Parliament

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has said that should Singapore take a "politically craven" approach, and impose stringent conditions on companies looking to operate here, the country will lose out on good investments and Singaporeans will be deprived of good jobs and career opportunities.

Delivering his remarks in Parliament on Tuesday (Sept 14), Mr Wong also hit back at the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) for the way it has framed its criticism of the Government's foreign talent policy.

Meanwhile, in a heated exchange that lasted for more than half an hour, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam pressed PSP's Leong Mun Wai on his party's stance on Singapore's free trade agreements, especially the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

In other local headlines, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has suspended the class licence of The Online Citizen (TOC) to run its website and its social media channels.

IMDA said the socio-political website has repeatedly failed to comply with its legal obligation to declare all sources of funding since around the middle of last year.

TOC will be required to stop posting content on its website and social media channels by 3pm on Thursday, IMDA said.

