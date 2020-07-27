The Big Story: S'pore may start human trials for Covid-19 vaccine this week; surging dengue cases

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

As the race for a successful Covid-19 vaccine continues, human trials for the Duke-NUS vaccine could begin in Singapore as soon as this week.

Singapore is one of 75 nations in a multilateral initiative to secure vaccine doses.

We speak to science correspondent Audrey Tan on how this initiative can ensure fast and equitable distribution of a vaccine.

Rophi Clinic's Infectious Diseases Expert Dr Leong Hoe Nam shares his insights on how the public can keep themselves safe from dengue as the number of infections surges to more than 20,000 since the beginning of the year.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the Great Singapore Sale going digital from Sept 9 and the Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong.