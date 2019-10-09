The Big Story: S'pore is world's most competitive economy, reducing risks of infant deaths, and medical cadavers

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday's (Oct 9) episode, associate editor Vikram Khanna will talk about Singapore overtaking the United States as the world's most competitive economy.

Correspondent Joyce Teo will then talk about how parents can reduce the risk of infant deaths.

Lastly, journalist Calvin Yang and photojournalist Mark Cheong will talk about their experience documenting the journey of medical cadavers in Singapore.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how Hong Kong is picking up the pieces following an angry weekend of protests over the face mask ban, and why Singapore topped a list of 105 global cities which are most ready for disruption brought about by artificial intelligence.