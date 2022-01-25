The Big Story: S'pore, Indonesia conclude agreements on longstanding bilateral issues

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Investigators visited a canal at the Greenridge Crescent playground on Tuesday (Jan 25), ahead of an expected scene visit with the father of the 11-year-old twins who were found dead there last Friday.

The father, Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48, was charged with the murder of one of the boys, Ethan, on Monday.

At about 2.15pm on Tuesday, two officers in plain clothes arrived at the playground in Upper Bukit Timah.

Meanwhile, Singapore and Indonesia have concluded agreements on three longstanding bilateral issues, including on aviation needs and safety, as they realign the boundary between their respective flight information regions.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo witnessed the signing of the set of agreements during their fifth Leaders' Retreat in Bintan on Tuesday. They also presided over an exchange of letters undertaking to bring the agreements into force simultaneously.

The other two agreements are an extradition treaty, and an agreement on defence cooperation and military training.

Singapore editor Zakir Hussain shares more.

Also in the news, Singapore's central bank tightened its monetary policy in a surprise off-cycle move on Tuesday, to help strengthen the Singapore dollar and combat inflation running at its fastest pace in nearly eight years.

In its second tightening move in three months, the Monetary Authority of Singapore raised slightly the "slope" or rate of appreciation of its Singapore dollar policy band. The width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred remain unchanged.

UOB economist Barnabas Gan weighs in on this development.

And in this week's Invest segment, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon shares tips on how to shop smart when buying big household items.