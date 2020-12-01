The Big Story: S'pore-Hong Kong travel bubble delayed to 2021

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

On Tuesday (Dec 1), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said that it has decided to defer the start of the Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble to beyond this month, given that the number of local unlinked cases in Hong Kong remains high.

The exact start date of the arrangement will be reviewed late this month.

Meanwhile, we will speak to Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon on how to avoid the slippery slope of overspending as we look forward to the year-end shopping sales.

We will also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.