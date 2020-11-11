The Big Story: S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble to serve as reference for other countries, says Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble will start on November 22, with one flight a day into each city.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said this comes amid good progress in containing the spread of Covid-19 in both cities, which has given Singapore the confidence to reopen its borders gradually, with safeguards in place to ensure public health and safety.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, weighs in on this development and the measures imposed by Singapore and Hong Kong.

We will also talk about the latest news in Singapore and around the world, including the 11.11 Singles' Day shopping extravaganza.