The Big Story: S'pore-HK air travel bubble to restart with tighter Covid-19 rules in place

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The much-anticipated air travel bubble to allow quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Hong Kong is set to take off on May 26 - six months after its initial planned launch.

Originally planned to start in November last year, it was deferred by both parties due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong.

We speak to news editor Karamjit Kaur. She talks about the key differences between this latest travel bubble and the initial agreement, as well as the tightened rules for this new arrangement.

Meanwhile, Indonesia correspondent Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja shares the latest updates on the recovered sunken missing Indonesian submarine.

Also on the show, journalist Jan Lee tells us the upsets and surprises at the 2021 Oscars.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.