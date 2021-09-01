The Big Story: S'pore gets new 3-star Michelin restaurant

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

After a hiatus in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Singapore edition of the Michelin Guide is back with a new restaurant - Zen at Bukit Pasoh - receiving the coveted three-star ranking. It joins Les Amis and Odette, who retained their three stars.

Senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke discusses the notable awardees from the ceremony.

In Singapore's largest collective sale, International Plaza in Tanjong Pagar was launched for sale by public tender at a reserve price of $2.7 billion. The tender will close at 3 pm on Nov 30.

Marketing agent Edmund Tie told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Sept 1) that the reserve price works out to a land rate of $2,448 per square foot per plot ratio.

Separately, more than 11,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the National University of Singapore (NUS) to reverse its decision to merge Yale-NUS College with its University Scholars Programme. It also called for the reversal of two other mergers.

Journalists Ng Wei Kai and Ang Qing, who have been covering the developments at NUS, share what the college's students have told them.

And, after being shut for over three months, several stores and eateries at Changi Airport's Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 reopened to the public on Wednesday. Traffic at both terminals was light in the morning, but retail staff working there were hopeful of crowds returning over the weekend.

