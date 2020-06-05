The Big Story: S'pore GE could be held in July; spike in Covid-19 community cases

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Friday's episode (June 5), we will bring you highlights from the second day of debate in Parliament on the proposed $33 billion Fortitude Budget.

News editor Zakir Hussain discusses the key issues raised by Members of Parliament in the two-day debate. He also weighs in on the possibility of Singapore holding the general election in July.

The Ministry of Health reported 15 new community coronavirus infections on Thursday (June 4), all of which were asymptomatic.

We speak to infectious diseases physician Dr Leong Hoe Nam from the Rophi Clinic on whether we should be concerned over the rise of asymptomatic cases in the community, and if authorities are any closer to identifying the sources of unlinked cases.

