The Big Story: S'pore GDP shrinks at slower 7% rate in Q3; MPs debate Third Supplementary Bill in Parliament

Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 7.9 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis in the July to September period, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry's (MTI) advanced estimates released on Wednesday (Oct 14).

The rebound comes after the 13.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter plunge in the second quarter that included the Covid-19 circuit breaker period.

The manufacturing sector was the bright spot in the third quarter but the construction sector remained weak.

We will speak to CIMB Private Banking economist Song Seng Wun on whether Singapore will see a continued upward trajectory and when we can see a broader based recovery.

Meanwhile, we will also talk to political correspondent Linette Lai on the main takeaways from Wednesday's parliament proceedings.

