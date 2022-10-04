The Big Story: S'pore football clubs told to cease jackpot operations by end-Oct

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs have been told to shutter jackpot operations by the end of October.

Clubs were informed on Sept 15 of the move, which comes as the SPL heads towards privatisation, which will take place in 2023.

Jackpot takings have been the main revenue stream for many football clubs over the last two decades, with some clubs running operations from as far back as 1996, when the local professional league was first formed.

Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz weighs in on this development.

Separately, home loan rates in Singapore on Tuesday hit as high as 3.85 per cent, a level not reached in many years

UOB fired the latest salvo in raising home loan rates, following DBS' move earlier to raise the rates for its fixed rate packages to 3.5 per cent per annum.

Senior business correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit explains what this means for homeowners.