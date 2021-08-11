The Big Story: S'pore F&B operators call for curbs on music, alcohol sales to be eased

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In a joint letter to the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force, the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA), Singapore Cocktail Bar Association and the #savefnbsg restaurant coalition called for more restrictions affecting the F&B sector to be eased. These include allowing recorded background music in venues and extending the sale of alcohol to 12am.

SNBA's vice-president Nasen Thiagarajan shares why he thinks this is an apt time for the Government to reconsider these Covid-19 rules.

In non-Covid-19 news, Singapore's economy is expected to grow by 6 to 7 per cent - up from the previous forecast of 4 to 6 per cent - as domestic vaccination rates and global demand pick up. The Republic's economy also grew 14.7 per cent in the second quarter compared to a year ago, led by the manufacturing and construction sectors.

UOB economist Barnabas Gan weighs in on the forecast upgrade.

Separately, over 4,900 Build-To-Order flats were launched on Wednesday (Aug 11), including the much-anticipated Queen's Arc project in Queenstown. This is the first time in nine years that new flats are being launched in the mature estate.

And Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh shares the latest in Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's efforts to remain in power.

The prime minister was scheduled to have an audience with the King on Wednesday, and also meet with the chiefs of his Perikatan Nasional pact.

Mr Muhyiddin has been facing mounting pressure to resign. This comes after 105 opposition sent letters to the palace on Monday, confirming they reject his leadership.