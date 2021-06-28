The Big Story: S'pore expert refutes doctors' claims on need to halt Covid-19 vaccination for youths

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination and a senior infectious diseases specialist from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases have called out the one-sided claims by a group of doctors behind an open letter arguing for a halt in the vaccination of Singapore's youths.

In his Facebook post on Monday (June 28), the National Centre for Infectious Diseases' Associate Professor David Lye called out the doctors behind the open letter for "misleading" and "misinforming the public".

Prof Lye explains why he made the Facebook post.

Meanwhile, there are nine confirmed Covid-19 cases as at Monday noon (June 28). Of these cases, four are in the community and five are imported. All four community cases have been linked to previous cases and quarantined.

Separately, residents of a Housing Board block of flats in Bukit Merah turned up on Monday to take mandatory Covid-19 tests that began at 9am.

This came after the Ministry of Health said on Sunday night that four residents from three households in Block 103 Henderson Crescent had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Professor Dale Fisher, an infectious disease expert from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore, weighs in on these developments.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.