The Big Story: S'pore electricity tariffs to go up by about 8% - how long will rise continue?

About half the households in Singapore will pay higher electricity bills for the next three months, with the electricity tariff for the next quarter going up by about 8 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

The electricity tariff for the period July 1 to Sept 30 will be 30.17 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), excluding the goods and services tax (GST), said grid operator SP Group on Thursday (June 30).

Meanwhile, producer and retailer of piped town gas City Energy also announced on Thursday that the gas tariff for households will go up from 21.66 cents per kWh before GST, to 23.09 cents per kWh. The 1.43 cents increase is equivalent to a price hike of 6.6 per cent, and will be in effect from July 1 to Sept 30.

Dr David Broadstock, a senior research fellow at NUS' Energy Studies Institute, weighs in on these developments.

Separately, home loan rates in Singapore have gone past 3 per cent to a new high with the latest move by UOB, Singapore's third-largest lender. The previous high was 2.88 per cent in mid-2019.

UOB on Wednesday night (June 29) raised the rate on its three-year fixed rate package to 3.08 per cent per annum, from 2.8 per cent previously.

Overseas, Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr was sworn in as the 17th president of the Philippines on Thursday, completing an epic return of his family to power 36 years after they fled the country in shame and giving him six years within which to remake the legacy of his father.

In a 30-minute speech interrupted several times by applause, Mr Marcos Jr extolled the rule of his father, the dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr, as he gave a broad outline of his plans to deliver on his campaign promises.

Philippines correspondent Raul Dancel shares more.