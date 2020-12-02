The Big Story: S'pore could get Moderna Covid-19 shots in Dec as HSA reviews vaccine data

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday (Dec 2), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said it has started evaluating the available data submitted by Covid-19 vaccine developer Moderna "to ensure expeditious review".

This comes as Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel told ST on Tuesday night that the company is in talks with HSA to approve the use of the firm's vaccine here.

If all goes well, the first batch of vaccines could arrive here as early as this month, he said.

Separately, the world's first cell-cultured meat product - bite-sized chicken by Californian start-up Eat Just - will soon be available at restaurants here, now that Singapore authorities have deemed it safe for consumption.

We will speak to science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan on the impact of cultured meat on Singapore's food sustainability and whether it will take off here.

The number of new daily Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong is seeing an upward trend in the past week, with the city reporting over 100 new cases on Wednesday.

Chief executive Carrie Lam had urged residents to stay at home and avoid unnecessary family gatherings to curb the virus spread.

Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang will share the latest reactions on the ground.

We will also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.