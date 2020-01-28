The Big Story: S'pore confirms 2 more Wuhan virus cases, bringing total to 7; drain walkers uncovered

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Tuesday's (Jan 28) episode, senior correspondent Joyce Teo will talk about the latest update on the Wuhan virus situation in Singapore, the enhanced measures in place to limit the risk here, and false claims that have been circulating online.

Next, global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi will share more on the Wuhan virus situation in China, and whether the lockdown has been useful.

Lastly, senior correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof will talk about his investigative piece on uncovering a network of canals used by suspected illegal immigrants that leads to their hideouts.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow will look at the stories trending online.

She will talk about the helicopter crash that killed retired basketball star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and how the world has reacted to the news.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the Wuhan virus, Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines, an abandoned baby who was found in a bin, and the fatal Lucky Plaza accident.