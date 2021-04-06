The Big Story: S'pore can look forward to 5 long weekends in 2022

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

According to the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) release on gazetted public holidays, there will be five long weekends in 2022. This is one more than this year.

Meanwhile, digital assets like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens have been making headlines.

The online trading platform Torque, in particular, has seen around 100 people file police reports here against it, its Singaporean founder and an alleged rogue employee after the company announced the suspension of more than 14,000 investors' accounts across 120 countries.

We speak to Ms Zann Kwan, who is a board member of the Association of Cryptocurrency Enterprises and Start-ups Singapore. She explains the risks that come with investing in cryptocurrency, and shares advice for those who want to dabble in such investments.

Also on the show, India correspondent Rohini Mohan shares more about the plight of the sewer cleaners in India.

Her story is part of the Straits Times' weekly Invisible Asia series.

We also share other news in Singapore and around the world.