The Big Story: S'pore can consider further easing of Covid-19 circuit breaker measures from June 1; struggles of migrant workers across Asia

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday's episode (May 4), we share highlights of the ministerial statements delivered by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, on the Covid-19 situation.

Deputy political editor Royston Sim discusses what it takes for the circuit breaker to be lifted.

We also speak to Indonesia correspondent Linda Yulisman about the struggles faced by migrant workers in Asia, as the spotlight continues to shine on them.

Stories covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include how to make sense of the number of coronavirus cases, and Singapore's employment figures for the first quarter of the year.