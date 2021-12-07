The Big Story: S'pore can be bolder in relaxing measures as Covid-19 situation stabilises, says expert

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Singapore appears to be turning a corner in its Covid-19 fight with 662 daily cases reported on Monday (Dec 6), the fourth day in a row that the figure has fallen below 1,000.

Also as at Monday, the intensive care unit utilisation rate was at 48 per cent and the Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate was at 0.64.

Amid these optimistic signs, Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, discusses what could happen if these trends continue.

Meanwhile, from Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will stop issuing daily press releases on Covid-19 statistics.

"As the current wave of Delta infections subsides, MOH will stop issuing daily press releases on infection statistics from Dec 7, but we will continue to update the same infection statistics on the MOH website on a daily basis," said MOH.

Separately, don't miss the new Invest segment on The Big Story. In Tuesday's edition, Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president for research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, talks about property trends to look out for in 2022.

Meanwhile, the US will not be sending government officials to next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing concerns about China's human rights record.

While US athletes can still compete and will have the government's full support, this latest move could further widen the rift in an already strained bilateral relationship between the world's two superpowers.