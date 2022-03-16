The Big Story: S'pore calls on China to use 'enormous influence' on Russia to help end Ukraine war

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said he hopes China will use its "enormous influence" on Russia to help end its war with Ukraine, warning that Beijing's decisions in the coming days and weeks could determine the future path of the global economy.

"I hope they will assert their influence with Chinese characteristics, which means quietly and discreetly, but effectively," Dr Balakrishnan said of President Xi Jinping's government.

"That's a hope now. Whether this is wishful thinking on my part we'll see over the next few days and weeks," he added.

Global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi discusses what is at stake for China if Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

Meanwhile, a total of around 29,000 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Tuesday (March 15), most of them leaving the besieged port of Mariupol, said a senior government official.

Senior Ukrainian presidential official Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in an online post that about 20,000 people had left Mariupol in private cars. Ukraine had earlier accused Russia of blocking a convoy trying to take supplies to the city.

In local headlines, a man caught on video swinging a sword at pedestrians and several cars near Buangkok Square mall was charged on Wednesday with one count of voluntarily causing hurt with a samurai sword.

Fadhil Yusop, 37, appeared in district court on Wednesday via video link wearing a white shirt with his left arm in a sling.

The Singaporean is accused of using a samurai sword to cut Mr Kumarapeli Arachchige Amila Chinthana three times on Monday, causing the victim to suffer lacerations on his left arm and shoulder.

Separately, some $1 billion in green bonds issued by the Housing Board on Tuesday will be used to fund public sector residential and non-residential projects. This coms as the nation moves to tap opportunities in green finance and achieve its sustainability targets.