The Big Story: S'pore brings forward roll-out of Moderna Spikevax bivalent Covid-19 vaccine to Oct 14

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The roll-out of the bivalent version of Moderna's Spikevax vaccine is being brought forward by three days to Friday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday.

This is because preparations for the vaccine's introduction were completed ahead of time, MOH said, allowing the shots to be made available before the scheduled date of Oct 17.

The ministry added that as infections are rising due to the emergence of another Omicron subvariant, XBB, giving shots of the new vaccine earlier would be beneficial.

ST multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman joins the programme live from the joint testing and vaccination centre at Commonwealth Drive. The centre is one of the sites that have completed preparations for the roll-out ahead of schedule.