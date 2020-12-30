The Big Story: S'pore begins Covid-19 vaccination programme

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday (Dec 30), Singapore kick-started its national Covid-19 vaccination programme, with a senior staff nurse at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.

Multimedia correspondent Yeo Sam Jo shares more on how the vaccine roll-out will take place.

Meanwhile, home-based learning (HBL) is set to become mainstream as students from secondary schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute will have compulsory HBL days of at least two days a month. This will start from the third term of 2021.

Through this new blended learning approach, students will have a mix of home-based and in-school activities both online and offline.

Senior education correspondent Sandra Davie weighs in on how the success of HBL can be measured. She also touches on the concerns parents and students have with HBL.

