The Big Story: S'pore battling third wave of imported Covid-19 cases; Hong Kong reverses dining-in ban

Singapore is battling a third wave of imported Covid-19 cases, with more than 100 infections confirmed in the past month.

We will speak to journalist Timothy Goh on the process that travellers have to go through upon their arrival in Singapore, and the possible reasons contributing to the rise.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong authorities have backpedaled on its decision to ban dining-in at eateries after they announced stricter measures a day earlier to curb the virus spread in the city.

Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang will give the latest update on the situation.

On Thursday, Singapore and Malaysia held a ceremony to resume work on the cross-border Rapid Transit System Link between Woodlands and Johor Bahru. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin.

