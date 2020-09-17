The Big Story: S'pore-based firm launches new Covid-19 test; India's coronavirus cases surpass 5 million

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday (Sept 17), Singapore-based Veredus Laboratories launches two new Covid-19 testing products - one that is non-invasive as it uses saliva samples, and another is a polymerase chain reaction-based in vitro diagnostic test that shortens the testing workflow. We speak to CEO Dr Rosemary Tan on how they work.

Meanwhile, India continues to grapple with soaring Covid-19 infection rates, with more than 5 million cases nationwide.

India Bureau Chief Nirmala Ganapathy shares more on the situation, and what the world's second most populous nation can do to stem the growing spread.