The Big Story: S'pore approves use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Singapore has approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use here, with the first shipment expected to arrive in March.

In a statement on Wednesday (Feb 3), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said its review of the available clinical data found that the vaccine demonstrated a high efficacy of 94 per cent, with the benefits outweighing the risks.

Meanwhile, safe distancing requirements amid the Covid-19 pandemic did not stop hundreds of shoppers from descending on the wet market at Chinatown Complex on Tuesday (Feb 2) morning.

We speak to infectious diseases specialist Leong Hoe Nam from the Rophi Clinic. Dr Leong tells us about the risks of gathering in such large crowds and offers advice on how you can protect yourself ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration.

In other news, industry and Malaysian government sources have told ST that more sectors of the country's economy will be reopened during the movement control order (MCO) extension that begins on Friday (Feb 5).

This comes despite rising coronavirus infections and the government's insistence on stricter protocols during the new two-week period of movement curbs.

Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh explains why MCO 2.0 has not been as effective as the first lockdown.