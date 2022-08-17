The Big Story: S'pore aims to have 40% of working-age persons with disabilities employed by 2030

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Singapore aims to have 40 per cent of working-age persons with disabilities (PWDs) employed by 2030, up from about 30 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

The goal was set out in the fourth and latest road map, launched on Wednesday (Aug 17), to support PWDs and enable them to contribute to society.

The Enabling Masterplan 2030 also laid out initiatives for employers that would move the country towards this goal over the next eight years.

Mr J R Karthik, CEO of social service agency AWWA, joins the show to discuss the initiatives.

In other news, a fire broke out again in a ninth-storey flat in Jurong East on Wednesday morning. This comes a day after a blaze that killed a man there was put out by firefighters.

It was found that the fire started in one of the bedrooms of the four-room flat, likely reignited by deep-seated embers within the rubble. Firefighters, who were called in again, used a water jet to extinguish the flames.