The Big Story: Spike in big group bookings for eateries as larger groups of diners set to return

The easing of Covid-19 safe management measures (SMM) received widespread support, with Singaporeans most supportive of group size and household visitation limits going up to 10 people, according to a poll by consumer insight and analytics firm Milieu Insight.

The poll, carried out on Thursday (March 24), had 1,010 respondents aged 16 and above.

The easing of measures was well received overall, with 77 per cent of participants seeing it as good news.

The most popular change was allowing up to 10 vaccinated people to dine out together, with 75 per cent of those polled supporting it, while 72 per cent were in favour of allowing up to 10 people at a time to visit a household.

Meanwhile, several restaurants, as well as venues with live music, have already seen a spike for bookings following the announcement that dining-in capacities will double from five to 10 people per group from next Tuesday.

The current restriction on the sale and consumption of alcohol in food and beverage establishments after 10.30pm will also be lifted.

The Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) - whose membership base represents 800 brands across more than 5,000 outlets - called it a "joyous day" for the F&B community and customers.

Mr Benjamin Boh, a RAS management committee member, discusses how the association's members are preparing for these changes.

Separately, China's official Xinhua News Agency said on Friday that the second black box belonging to the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed on Monday is yet to be found.

This comes after CAAC News, a publication managed by the aviation regulator, said China had found the second black box. It later deleted the news post from its official social media platforms.

The Boeing 737-800 NG's other black box - the cockpit voice recorder - was retrieved on Wednesday and is being analysed at a laboratory in Beijing.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law, who is near the crash site, discusses these developments.

In other headlines, Dyson will invest $1.5 billion in Singapore in the next four years and expand its R&D team by more than 250 engineers and scientists, the home appliance giant said on Friday as it officially moved into its new global headquarters at the historic St James Power Station facility in the HarbourFront area.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said this would open up exciting job opportunities for workers here, and develop new products for the global market.

Multimedia correspondent Cheow Sue-Ann reports from the company's new headquarters.