The Big Story: SPH Media tasks audit committee to look more fully into overstated circulation data

SPH Media’s Board has asked its audit and risk committee to further investigate overstated circulation numbers that were discovered in an audit in 2022, and consider what further steps should be taken.

In a statement on Friday, the media company, which has come under public criticism after announcing the discovery on Jan 9, said its board’s Audit and Risk Committee will focus investigations on the preliminary findings that circulation figures had been overstated by up to 90,000 average daily copies in some months.

The committee will also commission legal advisers to assist in the probe, and report its findings directly to the SPH Media board.