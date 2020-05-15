The Big Story: Speedier results with new Duke-NUS Covid-19 test; ensuring accuracy in testing process

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Friday's episode (May 15), Professor Wang Linfa, director of the emerging infectious diseases programme at Duke-NUS Medical School, talks about the new coronavirus test kit developed by the institution, which takes just an hour to detect if someone tests positive for the virus.

We then speak to Dr Ong Siew Hwa, director and chief scientist at biotech firm Acumen Research Laboratories on the testing process, and discuss the common pitfalls that may result in inaccurate results.

We round up the episode with an interview with executive photojournalists Mark Cheong and Benjamin Seetor on The Straits Times' drone video project, which captures Singapore in circuit breaker mode - viewed from a drone.

Stories covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include an interview with Associate Professor Alex Cook of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore on why he thinks Singapore has yet to reach its Covid-19 peak, and Covid-19's ever-changing profile.