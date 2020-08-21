The Big Story: Special Covid-19 arrangements for national exams including PSLE and O levels

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Friday (Aug 21), the Education Ministry (MOE) announced special Covid-19 arrangements to ensure the safeguarding of students and staff during the upcoming national year-end examinations.

We speak to senior education correspondent Sandra Davie on these changes, as well as why MOE is choosing to go ahead with the exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry confirmed 117 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, including six in the community and 13 imported cases.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the extension of wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme, and the first look at clinical human trials in Singapore for a Covid-19 vaccine.