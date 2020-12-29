The Big Story: Spate of new Covid-19 cases in Beijing causing increasing alarm

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday (Dec 29), founders of homegrown pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes, Daniel Ong and Jaime Teo, have been charged with offences under Singapore's Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

The former radio DJ and his ex-wife, a former model, are accused of allowing Twelve Cupcakes to underpay, or fail to pay within a fixed timeframe, the salaries of 8 foreign employees between September 2012 and December 2016.

Meanwhile, the latest spate of Covid-19 cases in Beijing and Dalian is causing increasing alarm.

There have been some 16 cases in Beijing since Dec 14, the first domestic infections there in over 150 days.

The mass testing in Dalian has also uncovered some 28 cases, 24 of which were asymptomatic.

Experts are warning that the recent cases might have multiple sources and the fear is that the virus is spreading undetected in these cities.

China correspondent Danson Cheong, who is in Beijing, will share more on the mood on the ground, and the measures the Chinese authorities are taking to manage these new cases.