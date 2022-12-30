The Big Story: South Korea to require Covid-19 tests for travellers from China

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

South Korea said on Friday it will impose mandatory Covid-19 tests on travellers from China, joining the United States, Japan and other countries in taking new border measures after Beijing’s decision to lift its stringent zero-Covid policies.

Meanwhile, the latest data out of China shows no new Covid-19 variant has emerged, in spite of the large number of infections spreading throughout the country.

A Dec 28 statement from Gisaid, a global data science initiative, confirmed no new variants have yet emerged from the current outbreak in China.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at National University Hospital, joins the show to weigh in on these developments.