The Big Story: South Korea steps up on coronavirus curbs

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Tuesday's (Dec 8) episode, Singapore gears up to be a hub for the movement of Covid-19 vaccines in the region.

A task force led by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Changi Airport Group announced on Tuesday that the Republic's air cargo hub is ready for the transportation and distribution of these vaccines.

Vaccine shipments are expected to be flown through Singapore from Europe to Southeast Asia and the Southwest Pacific when broader regulatory approval is secured.

Meanwhile, South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon dials in from Seoul to discuss the latest curbs.

These include a 9pm curfew for most establishments, a ban on gatherings of 50 or more people, as well as the closure of some 130,000 infection-prone facilities such as karaoke rooms.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has urged the country's authorities to undertake more efforts in tracking and tracing coronavirus infections.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at the National University Hospital, also breaks down the various types of Covid-19 tests and shares what it will take to achieve herd immunity in Singapore.

We will also share the latest news from Singapore and around the world.