The Big Story: South Korea begins probe into deadly Halloween crush

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol opened a memorial on Monday for the 154 people killed in a deadly crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s glitzy Itaewon neighbourhood, even as the authorities faced growing pressure amid accusations that an apparent lack of crowd control led to the disaster.

At a makeshift memorial outside a subway station in Itaewon, where the deadly crowd crush occurred on Saturday, people also stopped to pray and lay flowers.

Calls for accountability grew on Monday, as potential lapses in crowd control and policing emerged.

South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon joins the programme live from Itaewon to share the latest from the scene.

In local news, the Housing Board’s deficit climbed to a record $4.367 billion in the financial year ended March 31, about 86 per cent higher than $2.346 billion the year before.

The bulk – $3.85 billion – was due to the expected loss for flats being built, disbursement of Central Provident Fund housing grants and a gross loss on the sale of subsidised flats under the home ownership programme, said HDB on Monday.

Housing correspondent Michelle Ng explains what this deficit will mean for consumers.