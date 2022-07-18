The Big Story: Sore throat now top Covid-19 symptom, finds British study

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Every household in Singapore will get a set of 10 antigen rapid test kits in their letterboxes as the third round of distribution starts on Monday (July 18), as the country rides through another wave of Covid-19 infections.

Dr Elly Sabrina, family physician and director of Banyan Clinic in Woodlands, shares whether her clinic is seeing more Covid-19 patients. She also discusses the symptoms they are exhibiting.

Meanwhile, sore throat is the most common symptom if someone has developed Covid-19, followed by headache and blocked nose, said a British study.

And an update on Sri Lanka's political situation. The country's acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency.