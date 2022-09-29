The Big Story: Some patients in S'pore can now be hospitalised at home and be cared for via teleconsultations, home visits

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Some patients now have the option of being hospitalised at home instead of a hospital ward.

Suitable patients are those with general medical conditions such as skin infections, urinary tract infections or even Covid-19.

They will be cared for by a team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and therapists via a combination of teleconsultations and home visits.

Separately, Taiwan has confirmed that it will end its mandatory Covid-19 quarantine for travellers from Oct 13, in its latest step to reopen to tourists.

ST correspondent Yip Wai Yee joins the show to discuss reactions to this development. She also recommends interesting new places travellers to the island can visit.