The Big Story: Some patients in S’pore are stuck in emergency departments due to hospital bed crunch

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

The bed crunch in public hospitals is so severe that it has spilled over to their emergency departments, many of which stay packed with patients because there is no room to move them elsewhere.

Emergency department doctors say there are days when the situation is so bad that an ambulance arriving is unable to discharge the patient for lack of space. Instead, the medical team has to assess the patients while they are on the ambulance trolley.

In other headlines, Malaysia will hold its next general election on Nov 19, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

The commission said that candidate nominations will take place on Nov 5, providing for a 14-day campaigning period.

More than 20 million Malaysians are expected to vote for a new government, following more than two years of political turmoil that led to a snap election.

Dr Francis Hutchinson, a senior fellow and coordinator of the Malaysia studies programme at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, weighs in on this development.