The Big Story: Socio-economic progress of S'poreans across 4 generations, and Thai royal consort dismissed

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday's (Oct 22) episode, senior political correspondent Grace Ho will share more on the findings from the Ministry of Finance's study on the socio-economic characteristics of Singaporeans born from 1940 to 1979 and the progress each age group has made compared to the previous generation.

Subsequently, Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee will talk about the dismissal of the Thai royal consort due to her disloyalty, and delve into her background.

Lastly, senior social affairs correspondent Theresa Tan will discuss the plan by the Government to review the possibility of allowing women to freeze their eggs in Singapore for non-medical reasons.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the High Court's judgment that found Workers' Party MPs liable for damages suffered by the town council and what it means to the party moving forward, uncovering the vaping culture that still exists in Singapore, despite a ban, and the new campus of the Raffles Girls' School in Braddell Road.