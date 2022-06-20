The Big Story: Social media platforms to remove harmful content, add safeguards for young under S'pore's Internet rules

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok will soon be legally required to implement safety standards and content moderation processes to minimise a user's risk of exposure to harmful online content, under Singapore's new set of Internet rules.

First mentioned in Parliament in March, the Ministry of Communications and Information is proposing two codes of practice - the Code of Practice for Online Safety and the Content Code for Social Media Services.

Tech correspondent Rei Kurohi discusses the proposed new rules and Singapore's current Internet guidelines.

In other headlines, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday (June 20) that there are currently 80,000 people in Singapore aged 60 and above who have not taken their Covid-19 booster shots. In a video uploaded on TikTok, he urged this group to get the jab ahead of the next wave.

Singapore began rolling out its booster shot programme nine months ago, starting with seniors, residents of aged-care facilities and people who have weakened immune systems.

Separately, the proportion of young Singaporeans who aspire to own a car has shrunk substantially from six years ago, found a survey commissioned by The Straits Times and carried out by Nexus Link.

Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan discusses the main reasons behind this mindset shift.