The Big Story: Social gambling to be legalised in S'pore

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

In a move that takes a strict but pragmatic approach to dealing with gambling, physical social gambling among family and friends may soon be legalised under new laws proposed in Parliament on Monday (Feb 14).

While not currently illegal, social gambling is not clearly defined in current laws. If passed, newly proposed laws will set clear parameters for what is acceptable.

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore (GRA) Bill and the Gambling Control Bill were read in Parliament for the first time on Monday.

If passed, the Bills will see the setting up of the new Gambling Regulation Authority (GRA), which will regulate the entire gambling landscape in Singapore.

A key change under the new Bills is the legalisation of physical social gambling among family and friends, without any age limit.

In other headlines, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Novavax has been approved for individuals here aged 18 and above. It is the first non-mRNA vaccine recommended as a booster dose by the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V).

The vaccination regimen comprises two 5mcg doses of Nuvaxovid to be administered three weeks apart.

The first batch of Nuvaxovid is expected to arrive in Singapore in the next few months.

Meanwhile, a new Covid-19 treatment facility (CTF) at the Singapore Expo for children and the elderly started on Monday to help hospitals care for the most vulnerable Covid-19 patients amid a steep Omicron wave.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the new facility at Singapore Expo's Hall 9 has about 600 beds for children and their caregivers, and 224 beds for the elderly.

And in this week's Asian Insider, China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei, and Japan correspondent Walter Sim talks about the impact of the possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia on China and Japan.