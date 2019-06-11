The Big Story: SMRT trials barriers at Woodlands MRT to get PMD users to dismount and Singapore Under-22s win against Thailand

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Tuesday's (June 11) episode, journalist Toh Ting Wei will share more on SMRT's trial of metal barriers at Woodlands MRT station to get users of personal mobility devices to dismount and deter them from barrelling through the MRT station.

Correspondent David Lee will talk about Singapore Under-22s' victory against Thailand in the Merlion Cup and what the win means to the Singapore football scene.

Topics covered in the previous episodes included the protests in Hong Kong against a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China, the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, WhatsApp's security flaw and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's new digital studio.