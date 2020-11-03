The Big Story: Small firms hit by pandemic may be allowed to renegotiate deals under new proposed law

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 3), MPs discussed several issues including the recent sexual misconduct allegations at the National University of Singapore (NUS), arrangements to help seniors redeem and use their digital SingapoRediscovers vouchers, and practising safe management measures in crowded public transport situations following the October 14 MRT breakdown.

Meanwhile, a proposed law, if passed, will provide small and micro businesses, affected by the impact of the pandemic, with a limited six-week window to terminate their contracts early without penalty.

We speak to the vice-president of the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (ASME), Mr Ang Yuit, on how affected businesses can benefit from this proposed law and what more can be done to help them.

We will also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.