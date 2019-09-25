The Big Story: Skimmers sell S'pore credit card data on Dark Web, and rise in pre-schools for gifted kids

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday's (Sept 25) episode, journalist Hariz Baharudin will share more about skimmers selling Singapore credit cards on the Dark Web. This comes after the news that data of more than 1,700 cards had been stolen.

Education correspondent Amelia Teng will then talk about the rise in pre-schools for gifted children.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the truth behind food hygiene in Singapore; Changi region's major roadworks; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens disrupts the food and beverage scene in Singapore.